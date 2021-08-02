Flood Advisory issued August 2 at 2:51PM MST until August 2 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 251 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dragoon and Texas Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.