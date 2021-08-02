Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 8:42PM MST until August 2 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 842 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that thunderstorms earlier this evening had produced very heavy

rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the

warning area. Given this amount of rainfall, the Flash Flood

Warning will be extended another hour.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Pima County along State Highway

83.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.