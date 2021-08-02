Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 8:14PM MST until August 2 at 11:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1115 PM MST.

* At 814 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with these latest

thunderstorms. This is on top of the rainfall earlier this

evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

This warning extends in area and time the previous Flash Flood

Warning for the east side of Tucson and replaces the Urban and

Small Stream Advisory for the Vail area.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro

National Park East, Corona De Tucson, Catalina Foothills and Rita

Ranch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.