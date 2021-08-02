Flash Flood Warning issued August 2 at 7:05PM MST until August 2 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 705 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that thunderstorms had produced heavy rain, with between 1 and 2

inches of rainfall occurring in the warning area. The rain gauge at

Aqua Caliente Wash at Tanque Verde reported 1.14 inches of rainfall,

with a report of flooding at Tanque Verde Rd and North Conestoga Ave.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Tanque Verde and Saguaro National Park East.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.