Dust Advisory issued August 2 at 5:19PM MST until August 2 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 517 PM MST, strong thunderstorms were generating a large area

of blowing dust from San Simon to the New Mexico border.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility at times with strong wind

in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 377 and 391.

Locations impacted include…

San Simon.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.