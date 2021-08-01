Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 9:28PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 9:28PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 828 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pearce-Sunsites, or 24 miles east of Benson. This storm was nearly
stationary.
Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm along
with small hail and heavy rain.
Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites, Sunizona and Kansas Settlement.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.