Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 523 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of San Carlos, or 23 miles east of Globe, moving northeast

at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm along

with small hail and heavy rain.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of northwestern

Graham County.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.