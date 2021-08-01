Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 523 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles east of San Carlos, or 23 miles east of Globe, moving northeast
at 5 mph.
Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm along
with small hail and heavy rain.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of northwestern
Graham County.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.