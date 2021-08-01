Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 424 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles north of Safford Regional Airport, or 18 miles north of

Safford, moving southwest at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm, along with heavy rain.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Graham and

southwestern Greenlee Counties.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.