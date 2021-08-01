Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 424 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles north of Safford Regional Airport, or 18 miles north of
Safford, moving southwest at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm, along with heavy rain.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of central Graham and
southwestern Greenlee Counties.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.