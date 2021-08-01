Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 344 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Roper Lake State Park, or near Safford, moving northeast at 10 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm, along with heavy rain.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Solomon, Roper Lake State Park, and Safford
Regional Airport.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.