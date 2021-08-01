Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 3:42PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 241 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northwest of Mule Creek, or 18 miles northeast of Clifton.

This storm was nearly stationary.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of east central

Greenlee County.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.