Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 3:42PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 3:42PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 241 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northwest of Mule Creek, or 18 miles northeast of Clifton.
This storm was nearly stationary.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of east central
Greenlee County.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.