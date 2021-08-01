Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 9:40PM MDT until August 1 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 840 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites and Sunizona.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.