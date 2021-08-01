Flood Advisory issued August 1 at 9:19PM MDT until August 1 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 819 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms earlier this evening. This will cause small stream

flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.0 inches of rain fell north of Highway

70 west of Bylas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Bylas and Calva.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.