Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 7:03PM MDT until August 1 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Valley burn scar in…

Western Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Valley Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through Hackberry Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock,

mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Valley Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Valley Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Western Graham County

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt Creek, Triplet Wash and Hackberry Creek.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.