Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 8:09PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 8:09PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 709 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Elgin, or 20 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 5
mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm, along with heavy rain.
Locations impacted include…
Whetstone and Elgin.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.