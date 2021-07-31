Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:43PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 641 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Corona De Tucson, or 12 miles southeast of Sahuarita,

moving northeast at 10 mph. Another storm was developing near Green

Valley.

Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with these storms, along

with heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, Corona De Tucson, and Madera Canyon.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.