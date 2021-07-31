Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:13PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 412 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Dudleyville, or 8 miles south of Winkelman, moving northwest at 10

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm, along

with heavy rain.

Locations impacted include…

Dudleyville.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.