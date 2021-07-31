Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 4:41AM MDT until July 31 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 4:41AM MDT until July 31 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
RRA
At 341 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in Vekol Wash.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Freeman and Big Horn.
Vekol Wash is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.