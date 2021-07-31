Flood Advisory issued July 31 at 2:58AM MDT until July 31 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 AM MST.

* At 158 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Freeman and Big Horn.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.