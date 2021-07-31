Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 1:22AM MDT until July 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 1:22AM MDT until July 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1222 AM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area, mainly north of state
highway 86 or across Indian routes 15 and 34. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain with localized spots of 3 to 4 inches have fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways and streets as well as other poor drainage and
low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Covered Wells, Ventana, Vaya Chin and Mountain Village.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.