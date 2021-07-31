Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 1:22AM MDT until July 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1222 AM MST, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area, mainly north of state

highway 86 or across Indian routes 15 and 34. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain with localized spots of 3 to 4 inches have fallen. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways and streets as well as other poor drainage and

low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Covered Wells, Ventana, Vaya Chin and Mountain Village.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.