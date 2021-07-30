Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 8:40PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 8:40PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 738 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles east of Saguaro National Park East to
near Corona De Tucson. Movement was northwest at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Southern and eastern Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Summit,
Corona De Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National
Park East, Catalina Foothills, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.