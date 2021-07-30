Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 8:40PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 738 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles east of Saguaro National Park East to

near Corona De Tucson. Movement was northwest at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Southern and eastern Tucson, Sahuarita, Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Summit,

Corona De Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National

Park East, Catalina Foothills, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.