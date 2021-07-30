Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 7:33PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 7:33PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
I-10 and Marana, moving northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with this storm, along
with heavy rain.
Locations impacted include…
Marana, Casas Adobes, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picture Rocks and Dove
Mountain.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.