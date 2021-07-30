Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 3:38PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 238 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rio Rico, or 7 miles southeast of Tubac, moving west at 5 to 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tubac, Rio Rico and Tumacacori.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.