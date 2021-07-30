Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 3:38PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 238 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Rio Rico, or 7 miles southeast of Tubac, moving west at 5 to 10 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Tubac, Rio Rico and Tumacacori.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.