Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1045 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Casa Grande, moving northwest at 20 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Maricopa, Stanfield and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 146 and 167.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 38 and 44.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 175.