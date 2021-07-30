Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 10:55PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 953 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong
thunderstorms 17 miles northeast of Picacho Peak State Park, or 20
miles southeast of Florence, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Cactus Forest along with Highway 79 between Oracle Junction and
Florence.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.