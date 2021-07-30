Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 9:20PM MDT until July 30 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 900 PM MST.

* At 819 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Tucson,

or near Tucson, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel

Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Tortolita, Tucson Estates,

Saguaro National Park West, Tucson International Airport,

and Valencia West.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 246 and 267.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 58 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 73.

Route 86 between mile markers 163 and 171.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.