Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 9:12PM MDT until July 30 at 9:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 810 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Summit, or 8

miles south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving northwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Tucson, Sahuarita, Vail, Corona De Tucson,

Tucson International Airport and Summit.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 277 and 279.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 46 and 53.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.