Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 8:49PM MDT until July 30 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 748 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Saguaro

National Park East, or 11 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, moving northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Saguaro

National Park East, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina

Foothills.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.