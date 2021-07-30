Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 6:48PM MDT until July 30 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ajo, moving

northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo, Why and Gunsight.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 62.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 60.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.