Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 4:07PM MDT until July 30 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 306 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ruby, or 10

miles southeast of Arivaca, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ruby and Pena Blanca Lake.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.