Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 9:35PM MDT until July 30 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 835 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.3 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel

Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui

Reservation, Tucson Estates, Valencia West, Saguaro National Park

West, Tucson International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Summit,

Picture Rocks, Ryan AirField and San Xavier Mission.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.