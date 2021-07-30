Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 8:20PM MDT until July 31 at 12:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1115 PM MST.

* At 720 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms in southwest portions of the Tohono O’Odham Nation.

This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kots Kug and Papago Farms.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Big Wash, San Simon Wash, Chukut Kuk Wash and Vamori Wash.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.