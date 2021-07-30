Flood Advisory issued July 30 at 8:10PM MDT until July 30 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 915 PM MST.

* At 710 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Marana, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Picture Rocks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.