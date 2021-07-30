Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 12:37AM MDT until July 31 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 AM MST.

* At 1137 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen over Indian roads 15 and 34 and also state highway 86.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways

and streets as well as other poor drainage and low-

lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Covered Wells, Ventana, Vaya Chin and Mountain Village.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.