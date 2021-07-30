Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 9:29PM MDT until July 30 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1030 PM MST.

* At 829 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.7 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. An automated rain gauge at Swan

Road and Franco Wash has reported 0.91 inches in 15 minutes, while

the gauge at Wilmot Road reported 0.83 inches in 15 minutes. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Summit and Tucson

International Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.