Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 8:59PM MDT until July 30 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 759 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The automated rain gauge at

Corona de Tucson has reported 1.02 inches of rainfall in 15

minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Corona De Tucson.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.