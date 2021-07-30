Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 11:11PM MDT until July 31 at 3:15AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 215 AM MST.
* At 1011 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain around Organ Pipe and southwest Pima county. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
This includes the following highways…
Route 85 between mile markers 70 and 80.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Aguajita Wash, San Cristobal Wash and Growler Wash.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.