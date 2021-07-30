Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 11:09PM MDT until July 31 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 11:09PM MDT until July 31 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1130 PM MST.
* At 1009 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that thunderstorms had produced between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rainfall in the warning area. Light to moderate rainfall continues
to fall within the warning area.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Summit
and Tucson International Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.