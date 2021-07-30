Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 10:52PM MDT until July 31 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 PM MST.

* At 952 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that thunderstorms had produced between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rainfall in the warned area. Light to moderate rainfall continues

to fall within the warning area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Corona De Tucson.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.