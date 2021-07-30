Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 10:44PM MDT until July 30 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 944 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that thunderstorms had produced between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall

across portions of the warning area. Light to moderate rainfall

continues to fall within the warning area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South

Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson

Estates, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park West,

Summit, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.