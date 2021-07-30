Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 10:44PM MDT until July 30 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 10:44PM MDT until July 30 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 944 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that thunderstorms had produced between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall
across portions of the warning area. Light to moderate rainfall
continues to fall within the warning area.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, South
Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia West, Tucson
Estates, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park West,
Summit, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.