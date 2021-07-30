Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 10:19PM MDT until July 30 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 919 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that thunderstorms had produced between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall

across the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Summit

and Tucson International Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.