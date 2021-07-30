Dust Advisory issued July 30 at 11:24PM MDT until July 31 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1130 PM MST.

* At 1023 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7

miles southeast of Florence Junction to near Magma to near Casa

Grande, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Less than two miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 near mile marker 149, and between mile markers 150

and 192.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 207.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 138 and 191.

Locations impacted include…

Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande,

Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, East Mesa, Sun

Lakes, Queen Creek, Tempe Marketplace and Salt River Indian

Community.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.