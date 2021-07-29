Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 4:23PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds from a
thunderstorm moving west at 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Roosevelt, Punkin Center, Tonto Basin,
Four Peaks, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake and Tonto National Monument.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 213 and 229.
AZ Route 188 between mile markers 242 and 266.
If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get out of the water and move indoors
or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.