Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:44PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:44PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 243 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 13 miles west of Chiricahua National Monument, or 20
miles southeast of Willcox, moving west at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Willcox, Chiricahua National Monument, Cochise, Sunizona and Kansas
Settlement.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.