Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:44PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 243 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 13 miles west of Chiricahua National Monument, or 20

miles southeast of Willcox, moving west at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Willcox, Chiricahua National Monument, Cochise, Sunizona and Kansas

Settlement.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.