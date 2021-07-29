Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 29 at 2:58PM MDT until July 29 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Gila County in east central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 245 PM MST.

* At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Miami, or

near Globe, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World,

Claypool and Inspiration.

* This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 234 and 253.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 254.

AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 217.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.