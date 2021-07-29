Flood Advisory issued July 29 at 8:53PM MDT until July 29 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 945 PM MST.
* At 753 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Green Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.