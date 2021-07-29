Flood Advisory issued July 29 at 4:03PM MDT until July 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 500 PM MST.
* At 303 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Kansas Settlement.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.