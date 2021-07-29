Flash Flood Warning issued July 29 at 4:55PM MDT until July 29 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that while the thunderstorms

had ended in the warning area, they produced very heavy rainfall,

with radar estimates of between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall in this

area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy

rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.