Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 328 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Whetstone, or 14 miles northwest of Sierra Vista, moving south at 10
mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Whetstone, Huachuca City and Fort Huachuca.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.