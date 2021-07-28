Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 9:12PM MDT until July 28 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 9:12PM MDT until July 28 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 915 PM MST.
* At 812 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of North Central Cochise County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.