4 THE WEEKEND: Yoga with cats!New
Here are some of the events that are happening this weekend in Tucson:
Yoga with Cats
- Saturday, July 31st
- Happening from: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
- Location: El Jefe Cat Lounge
- Tickets: $18
- More details, click here.
Rise of the Prospects
- Saturday, July 31st
- Show starts at 5:00 PM
- Location: Rialto Theatre
- Tickets: $40.00
- More details, click here.
10th Annual Kidz Expo & Back to School
- Saturday, July 31st
- Happening from: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Location: Tucson Convention Center
- Free to attend
- More details, click here.