4 THE WEEKEND: Yoga with cats!

5:29 pm

Here are some of the events that are happening this weekend in Tucson:

Yoga with Cats

  • Saturday, July 31st
  • Happening from: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
  • Location: El Jefe Cat Lounge
  • Tickets: $18
  • More details, click here.

Rise of the Prospects

  • Saturday, July 31st
  • Show starts at 5:00 PM
  • Location: Rialto Theatre
  • Tickets: $40.00
  • More details, click here.

10th Annual Kidz Expo & Back to School

  • Saturday, July 31st
  • Happening from: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
  • Location: Tucson Convention Center
  • Free to attend
  • More details, click here.
